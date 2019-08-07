Grocers Engage Consumers With Gourmet Items for Special Occasions

Every day is a holiday on some level. The big ones come in a regular rotation — it was just the Fourth of July, and soon it'll be Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving, Christmas and other winter holidays — but consumers mark special occasions on any given day, from birthdays to promotions to farewell parties, to name just a few.

Putting the “special” in special occasions generally means elevating the foods and beverages served at such gatherings. Retailers can attract shoppers looking for those items by providing and promoting gourmet offerings, including both packaged products and store-made or private label choices.

Opportunities are significant in this space. According to the recent “State of the Specialty Food Industry” report, from the New York-based Specialty Food Association (SFA), 36 percent of consumers say that they purchase specialty foods for a special occasion like a dinner party, birthday or holiday.

The profile of these gourmet shoppers underscores the potential of this part of a grocer’s business.