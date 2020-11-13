Hy-Vee Selling Exclusive Patrick Mahomes Book

Hy-Vee is the exclusive retailer selling a limited-edition pictorial book detailing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ journey to the top rank of NFL players. “Patrick Mahomes: The Rise of a Champion” includes the key moments of the Super Bowl LIV MVP’s career, from his rookie season; to his interactions with coaches, teammates, fans and the community; to helping the Chiefs win the Big Game after five decades.

The full-color, 160-page hard cover coffee-table style book features more than 200 pictures and a forward written by Mahomes. The photos are by the Kansas City Star’s photographers, with excerpts written by the newspaper’s sportswriters and columnists.

A portion of the proceeds from the book will go to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s 15 for 15 initiative, which provides resources that help organizations improving the lives of children.

This year, Hy-Vee is the exclusive in-store retailer offering the book, making making them available for sale through its various retail platforms through Dec. 31. Customers can buy a copy of the book at the majority of Hy-Vee store locations across the grocer’s eight-market area, or it can be purchased online to be shipped anywhere in the United States.

In related news, last month Hy-Vee introduced an exclusive limited-edition cereal , Cousins CinnaMINN Snaps, created in partnership with Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation, and sold in the grocer’s stores across the Gopher State.

