Hy-Vee Places New Focus on Kids' Health

Hy-Vee Inc. is now offering childhood vaccinations at its pharmacy locations, without a prescription or an appointment. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has authorized state-licensed pharmacists to administer FDA-approved vaccines to children ages 3 to 18, vaccines traditionally administered by a physician.

Customers can also complete and submit their vaccine consent form as well as book an appointment for vaccinations or flu shots in advance online for anyone in their family.

“While many families have stayed at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, these critical milestone immunizations may have been missed,” said Aaron Wiese, SVP and chief health officer at Hy-Vee. “Health and wellness are central to our mission, and we’re proud to partner with parents to help keep children and communities healthy by offering a convenient way to ensure kids’ vaccinations are up to date.”

Hy-Vee is also offering flu shots at all pharmacies, including a drive-up option at some locations. Below are some key measures Hy-Vee has implemented to ensure the safe administration of immunizations for patients and pharmacy team members amid COVID-19:

All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations.

Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving their vaccine for the health and safety of patients and team members.

Patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.

Medicaid and most insurance plans cover the childhood immunizations at no charge.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.