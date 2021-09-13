Hy-Vee Names President of Perishable Distributors of Iowa Subsidiary

Hy-Vee Inc. has appointed Jason Farver president of Ankeny, Iowa-based Perishable Distributors of Iowa (PDI), a Hy-Vee subsidiary, in which capacity he will oversee the operations, strategies and overall growth of PDI, along with Hy-Vee’s other manufacturing facilities. He starts in his new role on Oct. 4.

Farver joins Hy-Vee after a stint as president of Holstein, Iowa-based VT Industries, a provider of commercial and residential wood doors, laminate countertops, butcher block countertops, and other crafts, where he held various management positions for more than 13 years, following his tenure at Iowa-based window and door manufacturer Pella Corp.

The executive earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Iowa State University and graduated from Harvard Business School’s general management program. He’s also president of United Christians International, a nonprofit that aids underprivileged families in Haiti.

“We are proud to welcome Jason to the Hy-Vee and PDI family, and trust that his knowledge and expertise in the supply chain and manufacturing industries will help guide us in our future growth strategies,” noted Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.