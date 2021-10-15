Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle Offers Free Digital Quoting and Enrollment Tool

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle has launched a free digital quoting and enrollment tool in time for Medicare’s Annual Election Period, which begins Friday, Oct. 15 and ends Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Medicare recipients can review their plan each year to ensure they have the most suitable coverage plan for their lifestyle and budget. Using the free digital quoting and enrollment tool, current and newly eligible Medicare beneficiaries receive a high-level overview of the Medicare options available. Medicare beneficiaries can also contact Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle’s team of licensed insurance agents to compare plans in more detail.

Introduced this past August, Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is a free service for all current Medicare beneficiaries, as well as those becoming eligible for the program. With Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, customers can choose from such coverage plans as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement Plans, which are offered by a number of national and regional health insurance carriers.

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is the latest offering from Hy-Vee Financial Services, powered by Midwest Heritage, Hy-Vee’s banking, insurance and investments subsidiary.

“At Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, we recommend individuals review their Medicare plans on an annual basis to ensure they have the coverage that best fits their current lifestyle at a price point that is affordable for them,” said Tony Kaska, chairman, CEO and president of Midwest Heritage. “Using Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle’s free services, Medicare beneficiaries can avoid overpaying for their 2022 coverage.”

To find out more about Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, customers can call (888) 275-1122 to speak with a licensed Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle insurance agent, or go online.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. West Des Moines-based Midwest Heritage, a Hy-Vee company, is a full-service banking, insurance and investments center offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services. It has branches in Chariton, Iowa; five Hy-Vee stores in central Iowa; and one Hy-Vee location in Overland Park, Kan. Midwest Heritage has in excess of $375 million in assets.