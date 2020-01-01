Buddha Brands, a Canadian maker of better-for-you, plant-based food and beverages, has now brought its Hungry Buddha Keto Bars line to the United States. Embodying the company’s tagline of “Keto Done Clean,” the protein bars come in Chocolate Chip, Coconut Cocoa, Espresso Brownie and Triple Chocolate varieties. The Certified Keto, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and gluten- and peanut-free bars contain only 1-2 grams of sugar, 9-10 grams of plant protein, and 4 grams net carbs per bar. They’re also the first keto bars on the market made without the use of palm oils, sugar alcohols, dairy or soy. Buddha Brands opted instead for clean and natural ingredients: MCT oil and sunflower seed butter as sources of healthy fats, pea protein as a source of plant-based fuel, and monk fruit for a touch of natural sweetness. A 1.4-ounce bar retails for $2.49, with a portion of every sale supporting 1% for the Planet organizations with a measurable impact on environmental sustainability.