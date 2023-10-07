Hudsonville Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors

Family-owned brands Hudsonville Ice Cream and McKee Foods’ Little Debbie – No. 1 in the baked sweet goods category – have added four products to their year-round line of snack cake ice cream flavors: Star Crunch, caramel-flavored ice cream with chocolate-coated crispies, finished with a thick fudge swirl; Unicorn Cakes, smooth strawberry-flavored ice cream with yellow pound cake pieces and purple sanding sugar, finished with a blue icing swirl; Fudge Rounds, chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake-flavored ice cream marbled together with soft chocolatey cake crumbs throughout, and Birthday Cake, sweet white cake-flavored ice cream with yellow cake pieces and colorful icing sprinkles throughout. Alongside this rollout, the brands are expanding distribution to retailers nationwide. The four additional flavors join the original Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream line of Cosmic Brownie, Honey Buns, Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls and Zebra Cakes that launched in February 2022 exclusively at Walmart. To mark the introductions of more flavors, Hudsonville and Little Debbie are inviting customers to go online through July 12 for the chance to win free ice cream for a year. The suggested retail price range of a pint of any of the four recently released flavors is $2.50-$3.69.