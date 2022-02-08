Hu Organic Grass-Fed Milk Chocolate Bars

Lifestyle chocolate and snacking brand Hu has now introduced a line of Organic Grass-Fed Milk Chocolate bars. Made with simple, responsible ingredients that are better for people and the planet, the line of solid and nut butter-filled bars comes in the following varieties: Simple, a milk chocolate bar containing only four ingredients; Hazelnut Butter + Crunchy Hazelnut; Cashew Butter, offering a hint of sea salt; Crunchy Almond + Coconut Flakes; and Almond Butter + Almond Crunch. In keeping with Hu’s mission and just like its dark chocolate products, the grass-fed milk chocolate bars are Organic and Fairtrade, contain organic unrefined coconut sugar, and feature a strong list of “Hu Nos”: no refined sugars, no cane sugar, no sugar alcohols, no lecithins/soy and no palm oil. A 2.1-ounce bar of any variety retails for a suggested price range of $5-$6.