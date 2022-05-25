How Peapod Digital Labs Is Making Hiring More Equitable

With an eye toward attracting more female talent to its commercial and digital hub, Peapod Digital Labs is forging a partnership with female-focused career community and talent attraction platform Fairygodboss. The latter company provides millions of women with free resources including job listings, community advice and insider information on how companies treat their female employees.

Peapod Digital Labs, part of the Ahold Delhaize USA family, will have a profile on the Fairygodboss website and share information about benefits including a parental leave plan, fertility treatment coverage and flexible work schedules. The profile will also include current employee interviews sharing what it’s like to be a woman working at the company.

“At PDL, we believe that it’s important to have diverse voices, experiences and backgrounds reflected in our leaders and our broader employee population,” said Deanna Morgan, the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging leader for Peapod Digital Labs. “With the speed needed for innovation and problem-solving today, diversity of experience is more important than ever—and we believe it is a business imperative that can drive our success.

“We believe that it will be more powerful to hear directly from the women working for us,” Morgan continued. “When we tell the truth about our workplace experiences, we help create a more diverse workforce — and a more diverse workforce is key to creating a more equitable workforce.”

Late last year, Peapod Digital Labs awarded 11 diverse-owned suppliers from its first accelerator program with $10,000 stipends to support their business development and growth. Peapod Digital Labs and leaders at other Ahold Delhaize USA companies also chose Harbar, a National Minority Supplier Development Council-certified, Hispanic-owned business, as the participating supplier with the freshest perspective and awarded it an enhanced stipend of $20,000.

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of Ahold Delhaize USA, serving as the innovation lab for Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.