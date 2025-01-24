How Hyper-Personalized Offers Can Be Created in Complex Environments

ShopLiftr reports that the need for seamless shopper engagements is even more acute as shoppers balance in-store and online visits.

Midway through the decade, consumers are settling into their omnichannel grocery shopping habits and tech platforms are keeping up with such behaviors with more customized solutions. Digital ad firm ShopLiftr affirms that today’s tools must reflect both online and in-store engagement.

"The future of retail advertising isn't about choosing between digital or physical – it's about seamlessly integrating both," said Gord Crowson, president and COO at ShopLiftr, adding that brands and retailers can deliver on that strategy with dynamic, personalized content that enhances online engagement and translates it into tangible in-store sales.

According to ShopLiftr, its innovations are anchored by a large collection of active trade promotions, spanning around 200,000 deals monthly from the top 300 U.S. retailers. The database powers an ad technology platform that uses AI and other tools to provide hyper-personalized, multilingual ad experiences that connect shoppers with local deals in real-time.