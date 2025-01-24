How Hyper-Personalized Offers Can Be Created in Complex Environments
The company also underscores the trend toward dynamic pricing in a competitive environment, and reports that its platform can adjust pricing on an automatic cadence to sync digital messaging and in-store offers. The capability can adapt content based on weather conditions and local events to boost engagement rates even more.
To help brands and retailers navigate the “phygital” landscape, ShopLiftr offers a range of other services and solutions that can handle complex campaigns and provides performance metrics that validate the efficacy of programs. Scalability is increasingly important to grocers, as ShopLiftr reported that it worked with a West Coast grocer on a recent campaign supporting four banners in two languages across 14 flyer versions.