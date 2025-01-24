 Skip to main content

How Hyper-Personalized Offers Can Be Created in Complex Environments

Digital ad firm ShopLiftr points to tech advances that sync across the omnichannel
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
ShopLiftr
ShopLiftr reports that the need for seamless shopper engagements is even more acute as shoppers balance in-store and online visits.

Midway through the decade, consumers are settling into their omnichannel grocery shopping habits and tech platforms are keeping up with such behaviors with more customized solutions. Digital ad firm ShopLiftr affirms that today’s tools must reflect both online and in-store engagement.

"The future of retail advertising isn't about choosing between digital or physical it's about seamlessly integrating both," said Gord Crowson, president and COO at ShopLiftr, adding that brands and retailers can deliver on that strategy with dynamic, personalized content that enhances online engagement and translates it into tangible in-store sales.

According to ShopLiftr, its innovations are anchored by a large collection of active trade promotions, spanning around 200,000 deals monthly from the top 300 U.S. retailers. The database powers an ad technology platform that uses AI and other tools to provide hyper-personalized, multilingual ad experiences that connect shoppers with local deals in real-time. 

The company also underscores the trend toward dynamic pricing in a competitive environment, and reports that its platform can adjust pricing on an automatic cadence to sync digital messaging and in-store offers. The capability can adapt content based on weather conditions and local events to boost engagement rates even more.

To help brands and retailers navigate the “phygital” landscape, ShopLiftr offers a range of other services and solutions that can handle complex campaigns and provides performance metrics that validate the efficacy of programs. Scalability is increasingly important to grocers, as ShopLiftr reported that it worked with a West Coast grocer on a recent campaign supporting four banners in two languages across 14 flyer versions.  

