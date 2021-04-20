How CPG Companies Stepped Up in 2020

CPG demand in 2020 rose by 9.4% over 2019. Following an unprecedented 21% increase in March, the industry adjusted to the situation and delivered for consumers throughout the year.

The industry swiftly recovered the initial jobs lost at the start of the pandemic, bringing employment levels up to 98% of pre-pandemic level by October, outpacing the overall economy — and companies are still hiring.

