BrandSpark International Reveals 2021 Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands

Market research firm BrandSpark International has unveiled the 2021 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards for everyday consumer product brands. The winners were chosen according to a survey of nearly 18,000 U.S. shoppers who shared which brands they trust the most and why.

“With the pandemic and fragile economy, consumers are more cautious than ever about what they are bringing into their homes,” said Robert Levy, president and CEO of Toronto-based BrandSpark. “So, right now, building a bridge of trust is more important than ever for brands. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of that trust for eight years. It underscores that other shoppers trust the brand and helps build trust with new consumers to ultimately drive purchase.”

For the second consecutive year, BrandSpark has joined forces with news magazine Newsweek to help raise awareness of the winning brands.

According to BrandSpark, Americans continue to be more loyal to the brands they trust, with 47% saying they are loyal to brand names compared with 44% a year ago and 40% in 2017 and 2018. Unsurprisingly, Americans are also doing a lot more shopping online, where they’re finding new brands to stack up against old favorites. BrandSpark found that 32% are making online purchases at least once a week, versus 27% a year ago, which the firm noted can lead to increased brand switching.

The awards, which have been awarded annually since 2013, were presented this year in 167 consumer product categories, 87 of them new (as denoted by a star):

BABY & KIDS

Baby Laundry Detergent: Dreft

Baby Lotion: Johnson’s Baby

Baby Monitor: VTech

Baby Probiotics: Culturelle

Baby Toys*: Fisher Price

Baby Wash/Shampoo: Johnson’s Baby

Breast Pump: Medela

Children’s Allergy Medicine: Benadryl

Children’s Cough Medicine*: Tylenol

Children’s Learning Toys*: Fisher Price / LeapFrog (tie)

Children’s Thermometer: Braun

Children’s Vitamins: Flintstones

Diaper Bag*: Skip Hop

Diaper Rash Cream: Desitin

Diapers: Pampers

Dolls*: Barbie

Nipple Cream*: Lansinoh

Nursing Pads: Lansinoh

Nursing Pillow*: Boppy

Playpen/Playard*: Graco

FOOD & BEVERAGE

All-Purpose Flour*: Gold Medal

Alternative Flour (Non-Wheat)*: Bob’s Red Mill

Artisan Flatbread: Stonefire

Avocado Oil*: Chosen Foods

Better-For-You Frozen Dessert*: Halo Top

Butter: Land O’Lakes

California Wine*: Robert Mondavi

Canned Seafood*: StarKist

Chocolate: Hershey

Chocolate Chips*: Nestlé

Cocoa Powder*: Hershey

Coconut Oil (Cooking)*: Nutiva

Coconut Water*: Vita Coco

Cooking Oil Spray: Pam

Cooking Stock/Broth*: Swanson

Dairy Free Cheese*: Daiya

Eggs: Eggland’s Best

Flavored Water Enhancer*: MiO

Frozen Fruit*: Dole

Frozen Pie Shells*: Pillsbury

Frozen Potato Products: Ore-Ida

Frozen Vegetables*: Birds Eye

Honey*: Sue Bee

Hot Sauce: Frank’s RedHot

Iced Tea*: Lipton

Instant Noodles*: Nissin

Jerky: Jack Link’s

Lunch Kits*: Lunchables

Mustard: French’s

Non-Alcoholic Beer*: Heineken

Non-Dairy Yogurt*: Silk/Chobani (tie)

Oat Milk*: Oatly

Pasta Sauce: Ragú

Pickles*: Vlasic

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives: Beyond Meat/Morningstar Farms (tie)

Ready-to-Drink Smoothies*: Naked

Reduced Calorie Beer*: Bud Light

Salad Kits*: Dole

Salsa*: Pace

Steak Sauce*: A.1.

Taco Kits*: Old El Paso

White Vinegar*: Heinz

Yogurt Drink*: Yoplait/Chobani (tie)

HEALTH & BEAUTY

Acne Treatment System: Neutrogena

Allergy Eye Drops*: Visine

Allergy Nasal Spray*: Flonase

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Olay

Back Pain Relief: Tylenol / Aleve (tie)

Blood Glucose Monitors*: One Touch/Accu-Chek (tie)

Blood Pressure Monitors: Omron

Cold Sore Remedy: Abreva

Contact Lens Solution: Bausch & Lomb

Denture Adhesive: Fixodent

Denture Cleanser: Polident

Diarrhea Medication: Imodium

Ear Pain Relief*: Hyland’s

Eczema Cream*: Aveeno

Eye Cream*: Olay

Fiber Supplement: Metamucil

Foot Antifungal Products*: Lotrimin

Hair Regrowth Products: Rogaine

Hair Removal: Nair

Hair Root Touch-up: Clairol

Hand Sanitizer: Purell

Hemorrhoid Treatment*: Preparation H

Insect Bite/Sting Treatment: Off!

Immune System Support*: Emergen-C

Laxative: Dulcolax / RestoraLAX (Miralax) (tie)

Lice Treatment*: Nix

Men’s Body Wash: Dove Men+Care

Men’s Skin Care: Dove Men+Care

Micellar Water: Garnier

Mouthwash: Listerine

Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements*: Nature Made

Pain Relief Patch*: Salonpas

Probiotic Supplements: Culturelle/Align/Nature’s Bounty (tie)

Salon/Professional Shampoo (Over $10)*: Biolage/Redken/Paul Mitchell (tie)

Sensitive Toothpaste: Sensodyne

Snoring Aids*: Breathe Right

Sore Throat Spray*: Chloraseptic

Sunscreen: Coppertone

Teeth Whitening: Crest

Toothpaste for Gum Health*: Crest

Topical Cough Suppressant*: Vicks VapoRub

Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel: Icy Hot

Upset Stomach Relief: Pepto Bismol

Wart Removal*: Compound W

Women’s Body Wash*: Dove

Yeast Infection Medication: Monistat

HOME GOODS

Barbecue Grill: Weber

Beard Trimmer*: Wahl

Blender: Ninja

Cast Iron Skillets & Pans*: Lodge

Computer Monitor*: Dell

Electric Kettle*: Hamilton Beach

Electric Shaver: Philips Norelco

Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B

Food Processor*: KitchenAid/Cuisinart (tie)

Golf Clubs*: Callaway

Hair Clipper*: Wahl

Mattress: Sealy

Oven/Range: GE

Rice Cooker*: Aroma

Robot Vacuum*: Roomba by iRobot

Slow Cooker: Crock-Pot

Stand Mixer*: KitchenAid

Washer / Dryer: Maytag/Whirlpool (tie)

Wet Dry Vacuum*: Bissell

Windshield Wipers*: Rain-X

HOUSEHOLD & PET

Air Freshener Spray*: Febreze

Antibacterial Soap*: Dial

Bath & Shower Cleaner: Scrubbing Bubbles

Cat Food: Purina

Cat Treats*: Temptations

Dental Chews For Dogs*: Greenies

Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade

Disinfecting Wipes*: Lysol/Clorox (TIE)

Dog Treats: Milk-Bone

Drain Cleaner: Drano

Dryer Sheets: Bounce

Fabric Refresher*: Febreze

Fabric Softener: Downy

Flea & Tick Prevention: Frontline

Food Storage Bags: Ziploc

Food Storage Containers: Rubbermaid

Glass Cleaner: Windex

Insect Control: Raid

Insect Repellent: Off!

Laundry Detergent: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash): Downy

Laundry Stain Remover: Shout

Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Downy

LED Light Bulbs: GE

Mop And Bucket*: O-Cedar

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner: Lysol

Plug-In Air Freshener*: Glade

Premium Adult Dog Food*: Purina (ONE, Pro Plan)

Premium Puppy Food*: Purina (ONE, Pro Plan)

Shoe/Boot Polish*: Kiwi

Shoe/Sneaker Protector*: Kiwi

Sponges*: Scotch Brite

Stainless Steel Cleaner*: Weiman

Toilet Bowl Cleaner*: Lysol

Toilet Paper: Charmin

Water Filtration (Pitchers & Bottles)*: Brita

Wood Surface Care: Pledge

Cincinnati-based CPG powerhouse Procter & Gamble garnered the most brand awards, with 21 total and seven wins just in laundry categories.

Seventeen thousand, nine hundred and ninety American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2021 through their responses for categories in which they shop. The results were ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category. Ties were declared if the margin of victory was within 3%.