Hormel Natural Choice Single-Serve Lunchmeats

Hormel Foods’ Natural Choice line of deli meats has launched 100 percent natural single-serve lunchmeat options. Offering 2 ounces – or five slices – of deli meat per resealable pouch, the item provides convenient choices for smaller households or consumers in search of on-the-go snacks. The product comes in four varieties containing 9 to 10 grams of protein each: oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked turkey, honey ham and cherrywood smoked ham. The suggested retail price range is $1.29-$1.49.