Hormel Hires New Head of Comms

Hormel Foods Corp. has tapped Katie Clark as its new SVP and chief communications officer. She reports directly to Chairman, President and CEO Jim Snee and is tasked with overseeing Hormel’s global communications, including external media relations, internal communications, global impact communications and corporate reputation.

Clark’s two decades of communications experience spans the CPG, retail and health care industries. Clark joins the global food company from Mattress Firm, where she served VP of communications for the past four years. Previously, she worked for PepsiCo in various leadership roles in internal and external communications and also held marketing and communications positions at Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She earned a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Virginia Tech.

"I am delighted Katie is joining us at Hormel Foods. She is an impressive leader with well-rounded communications experience across several industries, and her perspective will be an asset to our company," Snee said. "I look forward to working closely with her to continue our company's journey to make a difference for our customers, team members, consumers, shareholders and the communities where we live and work."

In other news, Hormel reported its results for the first quarter of its fiscal year and reaffirmed its full year net sales and earnings expectations. Net sales rose 1% to $3 billion while adjusted earnings increased 5% during the period ending Jan 28.

“We delivered strong results in the first quarter, led by better-than-expected performance in each of our business segments and progress against our transformation and modernization initiative,” Snee declared. “We are especially encouraged by broad-based volume growth across our businesses, reflecting the strength of our leading brands, robust demand for our foodservice products and momentum in our Planters snack nuts business. These results demonstrate our team’s meaningful execution against our strategic priorities, the value of our balanced business model and marked improvements in our supply chain.”