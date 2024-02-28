Changes at the Top for American Pop Corn Company

The American Pop Corn Co. is staying in the family, but with some changes. At a recent meeting, the fourth- and fifth-generation owners of the Jolly Time brand agreed to keep the business family owned and also decided to bring in a new leadership team and independent board members.

Going forward, fourth-generation owners Carlton Smith and Garrett Smith will transition from day-to-day management of the snack company to board members. The Sioux City, Iowa-based company will be guided by a new roster of executives.

Longtime sales VP Steve Huisenga is the new president of the American Pop Corn Co. and the first outside of the family to helm the business. The company also promoted Edward “Ted” Townley to SVP of operations and treasurer and elevated David Sitzmann to SVP of production. Following an extensive selection process, three new independent board members were chosen to become directors.

"The Smith family's values and commitment to the Jolly Time culture will guide us to even greater accomplishments," said Huisenga. "Our financial strength, competitive edge, and the collective talents of our team position us for incredible success."

In addition to Carlton and Garrett Smith, nine other family members joined in a statement following the decision to maintain legacy ownership. "We stand together, ready to guide the American Pop Corn Co. into a bright future. The appointment of Steve Huisenga as president and the formation of a new governance structure ensure that while we honor our heritage, we are not constrained by it. We are excited for what the future holds for our family business and for the community we've been part of for over a century,” the statement read in part.

In addition to a variety of popcorn products, including microwave popcorn and kernels, Jolly Time offers accessories and novelty items ranging from silicone poppers to dog toys to popcorn-scented candles.