Arctic Glacier Enhances Leadership Team

Premium ice company Arctic Glacier is stirring up its leadership team as market growth accelerates. The Sharpsburg, Pa.-based company has named a new CFO and chief information officer and hired its first general counsel.

Stephanie Choudri is taking on the role of CFO, joining Arctic Glacier from her most recent position as a partner with the CFGI consulting firm in New York City. Previously, she was CFO at DuJour Media Group, LLC. At Arctic Glacier, she will focus on implementing business controls and process improvements.

The CIO role goes to Doug Saunders, who comes to the ice brand from Sweeping Corporation of America. In his CIO job there, he implemented SalesForce for more than 70 locations and oversaw security strategy, infrastructure services and mergers and acquisitions.

Travis Bonnell was appointed Arctic Glacier’s first general counsel and will leverage his international industrial experience as he becomes the company’s senior legal advisor. His background includes several executive leadership roles with Rehab Industries, where he led the development and execution of that organization’s organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

“With this enhanced and energetic senior leadership team, I know we have the right people, with the right combination of skills in the right positions to make a big impact to realize our objectives,” said Arctic Glacier CEO Peter Laport. “I am confident with their sharp operational and financial focus, deep technical and industry expertise, and proven leadership capabilities, our new leaders are adding value to an already stellar team.”

Arctic Glacier was founded 140 years ago, and currently produces and delivers more than 2.5 billion pounds of premium ice annually to supermarkets, mass merchants, c-stores, dollar stores, gas stations, and liquor stores, as well other commercial and industrial businesses. The company serves over 75,000 customers from production facilities, warehouses and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.