The Hormel Gatherings brand is hotter than ever with the introduction of its latest offering – the Bold and Spicy Party Tray. Made with high-quality ingredients and individually packed for freshness, the snack tray stars jalapeño pepperoni and spicy salami – zesty and flavorful twists on classic favorites. In addition to those hero items, the Bold and Spicy Party Tray features creamy, piquant Pepper Jack Cheese; smooth, comforting Mild Cheddar; and round crispy crackers, resulting in a combined snacking experience that can elevate any occasion. Hormel Foods plans to expand availability of the product to retailers nationwide this spring. The 28-ounce Hormel Gatherings Bold and Spicy Party Tray retails for a suggested retail price range of $13.99-$14.99.