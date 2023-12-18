Hormel Foods Named to America’s Best-Run Companies List

Hormel Foods was named one of America’s Best Run Companies on the 2023 Management Top 250 list compiled by the Drucker Institute and published annually by The Wall Street Journal.

Global branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. has been named one of America’s Best Run Companies on the 2023 Management Top 250 list compiled by the Drucker Institute and published annually by The Wall Street Journal. The Management Top 250 List recognizes companies for their performance in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of America’s best-run companies,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, and president and CEO at Austin, Minn.-based Hormel. “I am proud of the work that our 20,000 team members around the world do every day to create quality food for our customers, consumers and communities, but also to address critical issues such as sustainability, hunger and education.”

Most recently, Hormel received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), and throughout 2023, the company has received numerous awards and accolades, including:

Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America

Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces in America

Fortune’s Most Admired Companies Globally

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Companies to Work for in America

In addition, Hormel has been honored as a 2023 Category Captain by Progressive Grocer. This prestigious designation recognizes the company's exceptional performance in the grocery industry and its commitment to providing solutions and insights to drive sales growth in stores in 2023.

"We are delighted to be acknowledged for our ongoing strategic collaboration with our retail partners," said Melissa Muckel, director of sales strategy, retail sales. "Hormel Foods has an impressive track record with Progressive Grocer's Category Captain award, and this recognition speaks to our commitment to leading with insights and a being a team that retailers can confidently partner with to enhance the retail store experience."

Meanwhile, the full list of America’s Best Managed Companies can be found HERE. The Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List comprises U.S. companies whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq Stock Market, and which meet criteria related to their value and prominence. The ranking is based on a holistic measure of corporate effectiveness developed by the Drucker Institute, a unit of Claremont Graduate University, in Claremont, Calif. Effectiveness is defined as “doing the right things well.”

Hormel has $12 billion-plus in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters, Skippy, Spam, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, Wholly, Hormel Black Label, Columbus, Jennie-O and more than 30 other brands.