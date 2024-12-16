C.H. Guenther & Son, a supplier of branded and private label gravies and sauces, seasoning mixes, frozen bakery products, soups and snacks for retail and foodservice, and global braided food company Hormel Foods have teamed up to offer the first-ever Hormel Chili Seasoning Mix Packets. The collaboration offers a novel way for chili fans to enjoy the classic taste of canned Hormel Chili in their own homemade chili dishes. Hormel Chili Seasoning Mix comes in three varieties – Original, Mild and White Chicken Chili – each packed with a blend of premium spices and designed to cater to a wide range of palates and preferences. A 1-ounce packet of any variety retails for a suggested retail price of $1.79-$1.99.