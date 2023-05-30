Dairy brand Hood has launched Hood Cottage Cheese Medleys, a single-serve snack suitable for on-the-go lifestyles. The convenient protein-packed snack offers satisfying flavor combinations and crunchy mix-ins in three varieties: Pineapple with Honey Roasted Almonds, Strawberry with Graham Crackers and Chocolate Chips, and Blueberry with Crunchy Oat Granola. To eat, consumers just flip, stir and go. To celebrate the launch, Hood is sponsoring free exercise classes in Boston and New York this spring and summer. A 5-ounce container of any variety of Hood Cottage Cheese Medleys retails for a suggested $1.99.