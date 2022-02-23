Hood Cottage Cheese with Everything Bagel Seasoning features a blend of onion, garlic, flaxseed and poppyseed for an authentic “everything” flavor in every bite. Packed with 13 grams of protein per serving and containing no added sugar, the product can serve as a snack, ingredient, spread, topping or dip. A first for the cottage cheese segment, Hood Cottage Cheese with Everything Bagel Seasoning retails for a suggested price range of $3.59-$3.79 per 16-ounce tub. The item, which is rolling out to New England and New York this month, is just the latest in a long line of sweet and savory flavors from American dairy company HP Hood.