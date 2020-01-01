The Honest Stand Dips

Plant-based dip maker The Honest Stand has rolled out revitalized packaging; a creamier and tastier dip formulation; and two additions to its lineup: bold Sriracha Ranch and zesty Buffalo Blue, both taking inspiration from classic Americana flavors. The vibrant package redesign highlights plants and fun activities, with each flavor’s sleek black tub featuring a different character actively enjoying life, with a special plant leaf incorporated in a unique way, while the side offers a flavor-specific anecdote about how to best enjoy the dip. Further, in exchanging the potatoes in each recipe for tapioca starch and adding sunflower lecithin – rich in choline and other essential fatty acids to support heart health and digestion – the brand said that it has improved the taste, texture and consistency of the dips. Along with The Honest Stand’s other dips offerings -- Spicy Nacho, Mild Nacho, Cheddar Style, Smoked Cheddar Style and Garlic Parm, Buffalo Blue Dip and Sriracha Ranch Dip -- the latest additions are free of gluten and dairy, certified organic, Paleo, grain-free and vegan, with fewer than 50 calories per serving. The suggested retail price range for a 9-ounce tub of any variety is $4.99-$5.99.