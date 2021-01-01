Press enter to search
Consumers can now enjoy a classic comfort food in just 60 seconds with Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes, from Idahoan Foods LLC. The first-of-its kind microwavable sweet potato offering saves precious prep, cook and cleanup time. Containing no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes are a good source of vitamin A and rich in fiber, antioxidants, and such minerals as potassium and iron. Further, the versatile product can be used as an ingredient in both sweet and savory recipes. A 9.9-ounce pouch retails for a suggested $2.99.

 

 

