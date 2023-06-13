A product of J&J Snack Foods, ¡Hola! Churros is set to debut in retail stores’ frozen aisles nationwide this fall. The line of easy-to-prepare at-home snacks consists of Churros Bites (8 ounces), which, like their full-sized counterpart, are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and best served with a hearty sprinkle of the cinnamon sugar included in every box; Double Twisted Bites (8 ounces), featuring the same coating and have the same irresistible cinnamon sugar coating and texture as Churros Bites, but with an extra twist; and Chocolate Filled Bites (9.8 ounces), cake-like wheat flour-based pieces filled with a rich, velvety chocolate crème center. J&J produces 94% of the market share of authentic churros in the foodservice space. Rebranded in spring 2022, ¡Hola! Churros is the company’s master brand for its broad portfolio of churro products. Any variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $4.99-$6.49.