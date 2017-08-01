Lawrence, Kan.-based Hilary’s has introduced Millet Medleys, which offer a new twist on traditional rice pilaf packaged in convenient microwaveable pouches. Millet Medleys are made of a blend of ancient grain millet, extra-virgin olive oil, organic vegetables and protein-rich pulses. Ideal as a plant-based side dish or a quick meal, Hilary's Millet Medleys are free from common allergens, such as wheat, dairy, eggs, soy, nuts, sesame and corn. They are also vegan, USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project-verified and Certified Gluten Free. The new line comes in four varieties: Traditional Herb, Golden Curry, Fresh Greek and Savory Mushroom, each with an SRP of $4.99 per package.