Hiland Shake and Squeeze Sour Cream

Farmer-owned Hiland Dairy has launched a squeezable package for its all-natural sour cream made with fresh milk and cream. The refreshed container features a space-saving design with a flip-top cap that keeps the bottle upright. It’s also the right size to fit in refrigerator doors. By minimizing the amount of air exposure, the design helps to maintain the product's freshness. Hiland's sour cream can be squeezed directly from the package without utensils, making it a convenient and easy-to-use option for topping potatoes, tacos and other foods. In addition, the recyclable rigid bottle is more practical than the previous flexible pouches, which tended to tip over on store shelves or in refrigerators. A 12-ounce bottle retails for a suggested $2.86.