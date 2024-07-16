Hiland Lactose-Free Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese

Dairy provider Hiland Dairy has now launched Hiland Dairy Lactose-Free Sour Cream and Hiland Dairy Lactose-Free Cottage Cheese, offering high-quality options for the approximately 30 million to 50 million lactose-intolerant consumers in the United States. The rich, smooth sour cream can be used on baked potatoes, in recipes or as a base for dips, while the creamy, mild cottage cheese pairs well with fresh fruit and salads, or can be eaten on its own. Providing all of the nutritional benefits and taste of traditional dairy, the sour cream and cottage cheese are made with lactase, an enzyme that breaks down lactose, making the products easier to digest. A 16-ounce tub of the sour cream retails for a suggested $4.19, and a 16-ounce tub of the cottage cheese retails for a suggested $3.99. Hiland also offers coupons and recipes for these products.