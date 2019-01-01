Hiland Fruit and Yogurt Probiotic Smoothies

Hiland Dairy Foods Co. has introduced a fruit and probiotic smoothie line in a sleek bottle for functional nutrition on the go. Able to provide a quick breakfast or snack, the product line comes in five traditional flavors -- strawberry-banana, peach, pina colada, strawberry and mango -- and two contemporary varieties, guanabana and pecan cereal. Each smoothie provides live and active cultures, 6 grams of protein, 14% daily fiber, and as much calcium as a glass of milk. The suggested retail price per 7-ounce bottle is 99 cents.