High Peaks Plant-Based Sausage

Premium all-natural plant-based sausage brand High Peaks has launched in the United States to meet increased demand for meat alternatives. The sausage brand will introduce four flavors in various regions across the country, with plans to continue retail expansion throughout 2020. Available in four flavors – Italian Style, Sweet Apple, Wild Mushroom, and Sunrise Trail Mix – high-protein, non-GMO High Peaks uses only clean ingredients and spices, for a rich, savory flavor. Each variety is made primarily from white beans, green and red peppers, basil, onions, wild mushrooms, and other simple, real foods. A 12-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $4.99-$6.99 per package.