Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Whipped Toppings

The Kraft Heinz Co. is partnering with the Hershey Co. to introduce two varieties of dairy whipped toppings: Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. Both refrigerated whipped topping flavors are made with 100 percent real cream from cows not treated with the rBST growth hormone, and without high-fructose corn syrup, oil ingredients or artificial sweeteners or flavors. Plus, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate is made with Hershey’s cocoa. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Whipped Toppings will be available in 7-ounce cans for a suggested $2.99-$3.99 each.