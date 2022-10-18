Family-owned business Heritage Kulfi has created its own modern take on a frozen dairy dessert long popular throughout South Asia, combining fresh milk and cream from local and regional farms with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. Local sourcing also results in a reduced carbon footprint for logistics and transport, according to the certified minority-owned business. Offering a creamy texture achieved through Heritage’s proprietary slow-cooking process, the kulfi line comes in eight vegetarian, egg- and gluten-free, halal flavors – Cardamom Chai, Earl Grey, Alphonso Mango, Saffron, Pistachio, Rosewater, Vanilla Bean and Coconut – with vegan and dairy-free flavors currently under development. The product comes in 1-pint sustainably sourced paper containers at a suggested retail price of $7.99 each.