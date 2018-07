Herdez is tapping into the street taco trend that has popped up in places like Denver, Austin, and the Pacific Northwest, now offering four flavors of its new Street Taco Sauce line: Original Verde (mild), Original Roja (medium), Smoky Chipotle (medium) and Fiery Habanero (hot). Herdez Taqueria Street Sauces comes in 9-ounce plastic squeeze bottles, and retail at a suggested price of $3.59-$3.99.