Helpful Hens Eggs

Presented by Egg Innovations LLC, the only vertically integrated U.S. producer of 100% pasture-raised and free-range eggs, humane egg brand Blue Sky Family Farms has launched Helpful Hens, a line of free-range, pasture-raised eggs sustainably farmed with regenerative practices. The introduction of Helpful Hens highlights Blue Sky’s dedication to continuously explore regenerative-agriculture techniques that create a vibrant ecosystem for its hens to thrive, beginning with its six family-owned regenerative farms that are rolling out in 2021. The line consists of Pasture-Raised Organic Eggs, for which hens have access to a living space that provides feed, water and a place to lay eggs, and are fed non-GMO grains that have been raised organically; Pasture Raised Non-GMO Eggs, for which hens have access to a living space that provides feed, water and a place to lay eggs, and are fed grains that aren’t genetically modified; Free Range Non-GMO Eggs, for which hens have access to the outdoors and are fed grains that aren’t genetically modified; and Free Range Organic Eggs, for which hens have access to the outdoors and are fed non-GMO grains that have been raised organically. Along with the launch, Blue Sky will implement a set of evolving sustainable and regenerative benchmarks that will press both the brand and the egg industry to constantly explore ways to enhance farm environments and birds’ health. Helpful Hens retails for a suggested $6.49 per carton, which a company spokeswoman described as reasonably under the average market price of eggs coming from regenerative farms, which is around $8 per carton.