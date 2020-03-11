Healthy Living Market and Café Opens 3rd Location

Healthy Living Market and Café has opened its third location, in Williston, Vermont. The retailer’s two earlier stores are in South Burlington, Vermont, and Saratoga, New York.

The latest location, which made its official debut on Oct. 29, is 20,000 square feet and includes many of the same offerings as its sister stores, among them local produce and dairy, specialty meats and cheeses, a broad selection of craft beer and wine, fresh sushi, and a large variety of prepared meals created by James Beard-nominated chef Matt Jennings, VP of culinary for Healthy Living Market. Plans for the store were revealed early last year.

One unique feature of the Williston store is the inclusion of the Bellwether Roaster, the first internet-connected, zero-emissions commercial coffee roaster in the market. Bellwether Coffee’s recirculating roasting technology removes particulates, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds in real time.The Bellwether Roaster will enable the store to provide freshly roasted coffee at its in-store café while being mindful of sustainability for the sake of the environment and the farms that produce the coffee beans.

“Bringing Bellwether into our stores is a fantastic achievement we are very proud of,” said Jennings. “Our partnership with Bellwether represents our commitment to high-quality coffee, sourced from sustainable and dependable growers, and a reinvigorated programmatic approach to bringing house-roasted coffee directly to your cup at [Healthy Living Market]. Not many people can make this claim, and it showcases the emerging evolution in our cafes!”

“In-store roasting at cafes, restaurants and grocery stores should be the rule, not the exception,” said Nathan Gilliand, CEO of Berkeley, California-based Bellwether. “Partnering with Healthy Living Market to bring roasting in-house for their new grocery location will help them to place an emphasis on delicious coffee and also how they are investing in equitable futures for coffee farmers through purchasing green coffee from our marketplace, and in sustainability for our environment by eliminating harmful emissions in the roasting processes.” https://www.bellwethercoffee.com/

The Williston store's in-store café will also feature pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as an organic juice and smoothie bar.

“A great grocery store is the cornerstone of all great communities, and we are thrilled to open our third store in Williston, a community we love,” said Healthy Living Market CEO Eli Lesser-Goldsmith. “Healthy Living is a place that people love to work and shop at, and we’re pumped to open our doors in our newest location. Our approach to food shopping is different from most. We deliver an awesome shopping experience every time, with the highest product standards, a staff that is trained and focused on hospitality, and the cleanest, safest stores. Our family has been in the all-natural grocery business for 35-plus years, and we're excited to expand and grow as more and more people focus on wellness, health and immunity.”

As to future growth plans, Lesser-Goldsmith asserts: “We aim to be the leader in mid-sized natural foods grocery in the Northeast. We have two additional stores in development, with more to come. Healthy Living will be able to serve communities all over the Northeast — and we're excited to keep growing."

South Burlington-based Healthy Living Market employs 320 team members across its three locations. It’s a triple-bottom-line company focused on mission, vision, and values from the top down.