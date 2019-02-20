Vermont Independent Grocer to Open New Store in State

Healthy Living Market & Café (HLM) will open a new 18,000-square-foot location in Williston, Vt. The independent grocer has the most stringent product ingredient standards of any grocer in the region and is known for its commitment to working with local growers, brands, producers and farmers. All food sold must meet HLM’s rigorous standards, which prohibit artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners and preservatives, as well as added hormones and antibiotics.

“This new location will offer a selection of locally sourced produce, grab-and-go prepared foods, and natural and organic groceries,” said Eli Lesser-Goldsmith, CEO and co-owner. Fresh sushi will be made on-site, and of course, we'll offer an organic juice and smoothie bar. Permitting is under way, and construction is set to begin in spring 2019. We look forward to becoming a new contributor to the Williston community and economy.”

Lesser-Goldsmith added: “Healthy Living is growing, and we are poised to add two stores to the Vermont market in the near future. Natural and organic products are what consumers are asking for, and our stores are the go-to locations for the products they love. We’ll be adding over 50 new jobs to the Vermont economy, which we are especially proud of.”

Healthy Living Market & Cafe currently operates a store in South Burlington, Vt., as well as a Healthy Living Café at ECHO, a science and nature museum on Lake Champlain.