Harris Teeter Celebrates New Logo, Slogan With Donation to Second Harvest

Southeast grocer Harris Teeter has donated a truck full of most-needed items to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, in Charlotte, N.C., in celebration of the company’s refreshed logo and new slogan — In Food With Love.

“At Harris Teeter, we strive to reach more people, inspire more action and do more good in the communities we serve,” said Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter. “We are proud to join Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in their important mission of ending childhood hunger and are grateful for the relationships we have built with food banks across Harris Teeter communities.”

Harris Teeter has partnered with Second Harvest for more than 30 years, supporting the food bank’s work to provide food and grocery items to charitable agencies that help people in need. Other examples of the grocer’s commitment to its communities include initiatives like Together in Education, now topping $32.4 million for local schools, and its point-of-sale roundup programs, which benefit a variety of nonprofits. In addition to its solo philanthropic efforts, Harris Teeter regularly partners with its customers and vendor partners to make a positive impact.

For this most recent donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Harris Teeter partnered with B&G Foods, General Mills, Barilla America Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., Campbell Soup Co., Ocean Spray, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc., and Hanover Foods Corp. to provide products. This donation included canned vegetables, pastas, juices, peanut butter and more, valued at more than $75,000.

Along with the donation, Harris Teeter recently revealed its refreshed logo and tagline — Your Neighborhood Market — and launched a new marketing campaign with the slogan In Food With Love. According to the company, the updated logo, tagline and advertising campaign embody the attributes that Harris Teeter customers have been familiar with for more than 60 years while highlighting the grocer’s commitment to innovate and adapt to changes in the industry and the evolving needs of its customers.

“At Harris Teeter, we’ve always been in love with every aspect of the food business, from supporting our associates to giving back to our local communities to providing the best selection of premium items at a great value,” said Matt Martin, Harris Teeter’s VP of marketing. “Our modernized and refreshed logo, along with our new tagline and campaign, [is] a succinct expression of who we are and what we aspire to be.”

In the coming months, Harris Teeter will roll out refreshed branding in-store and eventually on local Harris Teeter storefronts. The refreshed logo and tagline were revealed in a social media and digital display ad campaign launched March 1 across the Harris Teeter footprint, and a television advertising campaign debuted March 9.

