Hannaford Rolls Out Meal Kits to Go

Hannaford Supermarkets and Home Chef have introduced what they say is a first-in-market partnership in which consumers can order and pick up Home Chef meals at Hannaford To Go locations the same day.

The meals pair Home Chef’s simple recipes and pre-portioned ingredients with fresh steak, chicken or seafood from Hannaford. Available at 41 of the grocer’s supermarkets in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Massachusetts, the Hannaford To Go service allows shoppers to select their groceries online and pick up their orders at a Hannaford store the same day.

Each week, Hannaford customers can choose from three Home Chef recipes, each of which can be prepared in about 30 minutes and serves two people, for $17.99 per meal. For instance, the menu for the week of April 10-16 features Chicken Scampi with Ciabatta Croutons, Sesame Beef with Green Beans and Brown Sugar Salmon.

“With Home Chef, Hannaford is now offering customers wonderful, new meal choices that make it easy and fun to cook dinner with fresh ingredients,” noted Hannaford spokesman Eric Blom. “These meal kits are a great fit for Hannaford To Go shoppers, who have busy schedules and appreciate saving time.”

“Home Chef prides itself on its approachable meal offerings – meals anyone can cook and everyone will love – and we’re happy to be able to make our meals available to more customers through this unique partnership with Hannaford,” said Rich DeNardis, the meal-kit delivery company’s chief revenue officer. “We see collaborations like this as the future of the meal-kit industry and a key part of breaking down the barriers to trying a meal kit.”

Other brick-and-mortar food retailers that have recently added meal kits to their offerings include Albertsons, Bashas’, Costco, H-E-B, Rouses and ShopRite.

Home Chef is the largest privately held meal-kit delivery company in the United States, with more than 3 million meals delivered each month. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide from its distribution centers in the Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles areas.

Part of Ahold Delhaize USA, Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 181 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, employing more than 26,000 associates.