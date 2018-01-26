Bashas’, Costco Offering True Chef Meal Kits

Bashas’ stores in Arizona and Costco warehouses in Texas are the first retail locations to carry fresh, preservative-free True Chef Meal Kits, according to the manufacturer, Newport Beach, Calif.-based True Food Innovations. A nationwide rollout of the line, which boasts a long shelf life thanks to patent-pending formulations and HPP processing, is slated to begin next month and continue throughout 2018.

Specifically designed for retail, True Chef Meal Kits are free from all artificial colors, preservatives and artificial flavors, and come in fully recyclable packaging. Meals include Sesame Orange Chicken, Citrus Herb Pork and Savory Beef Stew, with more recipes to come.

“Your family can now enjoy delicious, safer and all-natural, restaurant-quality meals made right at home and purchased locally at your favorite club or grocery store,” said True Food Innovations President Robert Jones.