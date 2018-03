Texas grocer H-E-B has started selling meal kits designed to appeal to, and feed only, kids.

The company's Central Market location in San Antonio, where H-E-B has its headquarters, has launched meal kits with such kid-friendly entree choices as spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken quesadillas. The kits are priced at $6.99 and feed two kids.

