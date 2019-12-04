Hannaford to Hold 4 Store Grand Reopenings

Hannaford Supermarkets and Pharmacies will host four grand-reopening events from Friday, April 12 through Sunday, May 5 to mark the completion of Portland, Maine-area store renovations bringing variety and new services and items to the region. The renovated locations, which now boast updated look highlighting fresh food, are in Portland (Riverside), Westbrook, Gorham and Falmouth.



To provide fresh, convenient options for time-pressed customers, the stores now feature expanded in-store kitchens. The sections now include an in-store sushi chef, hand-battered fried chicken, in-store prepared sandwiches and salads, and a hot bar with entrée options. The Falmouth and Westbrook stores have also installed a stir-fry bar. Among the convenient new offerings are a “pick your own 6-pack” beer section, and fresh grab-and-go seafood and deli items.

The stores’ produce departments and pharmacies have also been expanded, the latter now featuring a private consultation room, and all four stores now provide the Hannaford to Go, click-and-collect service. The locations additionally offer more self-checkouts.

“We’re excited to offer our customers more convenient and fresh options while also maintaining our commitment to low everyday prices,” said Hannaford spokeswoman Ericka Dodge. “The new renovations show how Hannaford is investing in services like Hannaford to Go and offerings like our expanded kitchen that will provide even more options for our customers. We understand that with today’s busy lifestyle fresh and quality are still important — and we deliver on that promise.”



In tandem with the openings, each store will reveal the recipients of a community donations in the coming weeks. The events, which will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Fridays, with time off for Easter on Sunday, April 21, will feature such customer appreciation offerings as product samples from local vendors and the in-store kitchens, coupons, and product giveaways. Additionally, each event will have a different theme: kitchen/deli (Westbrook); Taste of Inspirations, a premium private brand sold by Ahold Delhaize USA banners (Portland-Riverside); local (Gorham); and wellness (Falmouth).

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 181 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont, employing more than 26,000 associates. The retailer’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.