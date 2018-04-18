Hannaford’s Interactive Store Tour Highlights Sustainability Moves

In observance of Earth Month, which includes Earth Day on April 22, Hannaford Supermarkets has added its latest green achievements to its sustainability webpage and introduced a store tour microsite where users can learn more about measures that the chain is taking in its stores.

While the webpage dispenses such facts as that 100 percent of the seafood sold at the Ahold Delhaize USA banner comes from sustainable sources; 78 percent of its waste was recycled in 2017, with plans to get to 100 percent by 2020; and 7 million kilowatt-hours of energy have been saved at the company since it switched to LED lights, the Hannaford Goes Green microsite enables visitors to virtually navigate areas and departments in a store to discover what sustainability practices have been implemented. Callouts include the grocer’s ethically and sustainably sourced products, energy-efficient equipment, promotion of reusable shopping bags, and increased focus on recycling.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford’s commitment to sustainability goes back some years: In 2013, it became the first U.S. food retailer to enroll in Manomet’s Grocery Stewardship Certification (GSC) program to benchmark its annual sustainability progress.