Hammond's Candies has a new comfort snack out just before the holidays. Hammond's Snacking Marshmallows are an organic sugar-based concoction made without any GMO ingredients or corn. The low-fat, cholesterol-free, low-sodium treats contain 100 calories or less per serving, and come in three flavors: Toasted Coconut, Double Chocolate Chip and Vanilla Bean. SRP is $3.99 per 4-ounce resealable bag.