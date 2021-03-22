Wells Enterprises brand Halo Top has added Fruit Pops to its better-for-you frozen dessert lineup encompassing dairy, dairy-free and keto-friendly options. Made with real fruit and fruit juice, the pops come in five refreshing flavors: Strawberry, Coconut, Lime, Mango and Pineapple. The frozen novelties have up to 65% less sugar than competing fruit bars, as well as being lower in calories. A box of six 2.5-fluid-ounce Halo Top Fruit Pops retails for a suggested $4.79.