Halo Top Frozen Yogurt Pops

Hard on the heels of its introduction of shelf-stable treats in the baking aisle, light ice cream brand Halo Top’s latest innovation is a Frozen Yogurt Pops line combining Icelandic-style skyr, crunchy granola and real fruit for a healthier on-the-go snack. Containing 110 calories and 4 grams of protein per pop, the frozen novelties come in two fruit-forward flavors: Triple Berry, which features blueberries, and Strawberry. The pops are available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $5.49 for a 4-count box of either flavor. Halo Top is made by Wells Enterprises Inc., the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States.