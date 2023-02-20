Already known and loved for its better-for-you frozen treats, Halo Top has now arrived in the baking aisle with Halo Top Desserts, a product line consisting of Light Cake Mix Single-Serve Cups in Chocolate, Strawberry and Birthday Cake flavors (pictured), and Light Baking Mixes for fudge brownies and peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. All offer the flavors of classic baked goods, but with a third fewer calories than the leading mix in the category. Containing only 170 calories, the single-serve 1.76-ounce cake cups are prepared in the microwave, while the 12.1-ounce Fudge Brownie and 12.6-ounce Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip mixes are made in the oven, with 90 calories per brownie and 80 calories per cookie. Manufactured by General Mills, the light desserts are currently available at Walmart and Kroger stores, with additional national availability coming this summer. The suggested retail prices are $2.89 for the light cake mix single-serve cups and $4.99 for the brownie and cookie light baking mixes.