Häagen-Dazs Butter Cookie Cone

Looking to meet the growing consumer demand for premium snacking, Häagen-Dazs has released a one-of-a-kind dessert experience, The Butter Cookie Cone, in which its famously decadent ice cream is surrounded by a thick, crunchy, chocolate-lined butter cookie rolled into a cone. Filling that cone are four top-selling Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors: Vanilla, consisting of Madagascar Vanilla ice cream topped with rich caramel sauce, chocolate curls and cookie pieces; Strawberry, topped with white chocolate curls, a tangy raspberry sauce and cookie pieces; Chocolate, offering milk chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate fudge sauce, chocolate curls and cookie pieces; and Coffee, topped with espresso fudge sauce, roasted almonds and cookie pieces. The cocoa used in the Butter Cookie Cone line is Rainforest Alliance certified. A 4-count box of any flavor will retail for a suggested $8.99, with varying prices based on retailer discretion. The product will be available in select retailers, with full national distribution expected by April 2023.