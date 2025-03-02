Just in time for the Big Game, Häagen-Dazs has introduced Belgian Waffle Cones, a line of premium ice cream snacks that evokes the classic waffle cone from consumers’ local ice cream parlors. Featuring a crispy waffle cone complemented by Häagen-Dazs’ velvety smooth ice cream, the product also offers an indulgent last bite with caramel, fudge or raspberry sauce at the bottom of the cone. The line’s varieties are Toasted Almond Fudge, consisting of Madagascar vanilla ice cream topped with toasted almonds and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of sweet fudge sauce; Vanilla Salted Caramel, offering Madagascar vanilla ice cream topped with salted caramel pieces and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of gooey caramel sauce; Summer Berry, featuring strawberry ice cream topped with sweet white and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of tangy raspberry sauce; and Triple Chocolate Fudge, delivering rich Belgian chocolate ice cream topped with dark and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of sweet fudge sauce. A 4-count package of any variety retails for a suggested $7.99. Meanwhile, Häagen-Dazs has also rolled out two additional ice cream bar flavors: Salted Caramel Macadamia, pairing sweet cream ice cream with salty caramel swirls and crunchy toasted macadamia pieces for a satisfying interplay of indulgent flavors and textures, and New York Strawberry Cheesecake, featuring cheesecake ice cream, strawberry swirls and a white chocolate coating with crunchy graham cracker pieces. Both are available in 3-count packages retailing for $6.49 apiece. Häagen-Dazs plans to debut a record 10 innovations in 2025.