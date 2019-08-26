H-E-B Receives NACDS Political Advocacy Award

Texas grocer H-E-B received an award during the Political Involvement Reception at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Total Store Expo on Aug. 24. Martin Otto, the retailer’s COO and a former NACDS chairman of the board, was present to accept the 2019 Politically Engaged Pharmacy (PEP) Award on behalf of the company, which was recognized for its leadership and participation in the bipartisan NACDS Political Action Committee (NACDS-PAC).

"Under the leadership of Martin Otto and his team, H-E-B helped to advance pro-pharmacy, pro-patient legislative priorities, exemplifying their steadfast commitment to these goals," noted NACDS Vice Chairman Richard Ashworth, president, operations at Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, who presented the award in his role as NACDS-PAC chairman.

H-E-B also received the award in 2018.

The bipartisan NACDS-PAC backs federal congressional candidates who advance pro-patient and pro-pharmacy policies.

The event also featured CBS Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett as a guest speaker.

An opportunity for retailers and suppliers to come together across multiple functions and encompassing all products and categories available in stores, Total Store Expo runs through Aug. 26 in Boston.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.