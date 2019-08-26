Press enter to search
Close search

H-E-B Receives NACDS Political Advocacy Award

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

H-E-B Receives NACDS Political Advocacy Award

08/26/2019
H-E-B Receives NACDS Political Advocacy Award
H-E-B COO Martin Otto (right) accepts the Politically Engaged Pharmacy (PEP) Award from NACDS Vice Chairman and Walgreens President, Operations Richard Ashworth

Texas grocer H-E-B received an award during the Political Involvement Reception at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Total Store Expo on Aug. 24. Martin Otto, the retailer’s COO and a former NACDS chairman of the board, was present to accept the 2019 Politically Engaged Pharmacy (PEP) Award on behalf of the company, which was recognized for its leadership and participation in the bipartisan NACDS Political Action Committee (NACDS-PAC).

"Under the leadership of Martin Otto and his team, H-E-B helped to advance pro-pharmacy, pro-patient legislative priorities, exemplifying their steadfast commitment to these goals," noted NACDS Vice Chairman Richard Ashworth, president, operations at Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, who presented the award in his role as NACDS-PAC chairman.

H-E-B also received the award in 2018.

The bipartisan NACDS-PAC backs federal congressional candidates who advance pro-patient and pro-pharmacy policies.

The event also featured CBS Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett as a guest speaker.

An opportunity for retailers and suppliers to come together across multiple functions and encompassing all products and categories available in stores, Total Store Expo runs through Aug. 26 in Boston.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

H-E-B Pharmacies Provide Telemedicine Solution

MDBox enables people to receive care via app

H-E-B Awarded for Political Engagement in the Pharmacy

Grocer honored at NACDS Total Store Expo

Pharmacy Help

Wegmans, Sam’s Club Continue to Top J.D. Power Pharmacy Study

Face-to-face interaction still important, but digital beginning to make inroads

Pharmacy

Industry ‘Disappointed’ by Final Drug-Pricing Rule

Administration failed to address pharmacy DIR fees

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Pharmacy
H-E-B Awarded for Political Engagement in the Pharmacy
Ecommerce
H-E-B Names Jag Bath Chief Digital Officer