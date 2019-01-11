H-E-B Plans New Store in Grocer's Birthplace

H-E-B has started construction on a new 106,000-square-foot store on Main Street in Kerrville, Texas, to open in late 2020.

The new supermarket will go up next to an existing 35-year-old store that will close when the new store opens. The first H-E-B location opened in Kerrville in 1905 as the C.C. Butt Grocery Store.

“We are excited to bring a new H-E-B store to Kerrville, the city where it all started for our company,” said Julie Bedingfield, H-E-B public affairs manager. “With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, this new store allows us to continue to serve the growing needs of our customers and provide the community with the best we have to offer.”

The store will include updated departments and some new features, including:

True Texas BBQ restaurant

Diesel pumps and a car wash

H-E-B Curbside service

22 checkstands featuring several self-checkout registers

Meal Simple area with options for quick and simple meal planning

Showtime Kitchen for live demos and daily samplings

Sushiya sushi selections made in-store daily

A bakery department featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes and tortillería

A large selection of craft and import beers and wines from around the world

Expanded frozen department

Cheese shop with expanded selection

Pharmacy with drive-thru service

Design elements, such as metal shed roofs, limestone and a decorative facade that resembles the retailer’s original store, pay homage to the neighborhood and history of H-E-B. See a video of the new store.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.