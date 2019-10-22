H-E-B Earns Top-Rated Workplace, Other Grocers Make the Cut
H-E-B, Costco and Wegmans have all made it into the top five of Austin, Texas-based global job site Indeed's "Top-Rated Workplaces: Best Retailers." Other grocers to make the top 25 include Publix and Whole Foods Markets.
Indeed's data analytics team looked at 180 million ratings and reviews on Indeed company pages to come up with its rankings. The list has many similarities to last year, including these five grocers, although Costco and Wegmans dropped one place while Publix dropped two and Whole Foods Market dropped three.
The 2019 Top-Rated Retailers, according to Indeed, are:
- H-E-B
- Vans
- Costco Wholesale
- Nike
- Wegmans
- QuikTrip
- Best Buy
- T-Mobile
- Publix
- Nordstrom
- Bath & Body Works
- Foot Locker
- Sephora
- Hobby Lobby
- American Greetings
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Gap
- The Home Depot
- Whole Foods Market
- Sherwin-Williams
- T.J. Maxx
- Verizon
- Kohl's
- Hot Topic Inc.
- Marshalls
With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.
Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco operates 770 warehouses worldwide, including 535 in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Family-owned Wegmans operates 99 with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 16 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.
Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 5 on the Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.
Under its Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market banner, Seattle-based Amazon is No. 10 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.