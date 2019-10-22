H-E-B Earns Top-Rated Workplace, Other Grocers Make the Cut

H-E-B, Costco and Wegmans have all made it into the top five of Austin, Texas-based global job site Indeed's "Top-Rated Workplaces: Best Retailers." Other grocers to make the top 25 include Publix and Whole Foods Markets.

Indeed's data analytics team looked at 180 million ratings and reviews on Indeed company pages to come up with its rankings. The list has many similarities to last year, including these five grocers, although Costco and Wegmans dropped one place while Publix dropped two and Whole Foods Market dropped three.

The 2019 Top-Rated Retailers, according to Indeed, are: