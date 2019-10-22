Press enter to search
Close search

H-E-B Earns Top-Rated Workplace, Other Grocers Make the Cut

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

H-E-B Earns Top-Rated Workplace, Other Grocers Make the Cut

10/22/2019
H-E-B Earns Top-Rated Workplace, Other Grocers Make the Cut
H-E-B has earned the top-rated retailer spot by Indeed for the second year in a row

H-E-B, Costco and Wegmans have all made it into the top five of Austin, Texas-based global job site Indeed's "Top-Rated Workplaces: Best Retailers." Other grocers to make the top 25 include Publix and Whole Foods Markets.

Indeed's data analytics team looked at 180 million ratings and reviews on Indeed company pages to come up with its rankings. The list has many similarities to last year, including these five grocers, although Costco and Wegmans dropped one place while Publix dropped two and Whole Foods Market dropped three.

The 2019 Top-Rated Retailers, according to Indeed, are: 

  1. H-E-B
  2. Vans
  3. Costco Wholesale
  4. Nike
  5. Wegmans
  6. QuikTrip
  7. Best Buy
  8. T-Mobile
  9. Publix
  10. Nordstrom
  11. Bath & Body Works
  12. Foot Locker
  13. Sephora
  14. Hobby Lobby
  15. American Greetings
  16. American Eagle Outfitters
  17. Gap
  18. The Home Depot
  19. Whole Foods Market
  20. Sherwin-Williams
  21. T.J. Maxx
  22. Verizon
  23. Kohl's
  24. Hot Topic Inc.
  25. Marshalls

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco operates 770 warehouses worldwide, including 535 in the United States and Puerto Rico. 

Family-owned Wegmans operates 99 with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 16 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 5 on the Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Under its Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market banner, Seattle-based Amazon is No. 10 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Wegmans Publix

Wegmans, Publix Among Best Places to Work for Millennials

2 grocers named by Fortune

Since 1979, the Governor's Committee has worked to highlight the efforts of employers to hire and retain employees with disabilities

H-E-B Recognized for Support, Hiring of People With Disabilities

Grocer receives a top employer in Texas award

Whole Foods Predicts 2020 Food Trends

Whole Foods Predicts 2020 Food Trends

Retailer says foods from West Africa and regenerative agriculture are 2 of 10 predictions

Costco, Publix, H-E-B Among Top-Rated Workplaces for Veterans

C-store Wawa also made list

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Wegmans Publix
Food Retailers
Wegmans, Publix Among Best Places to Work for Millennials
Publix
Food Retailers
Publix Gets Go-Ahead for NC Distribution Facility